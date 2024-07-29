Trench warfare and FPV drones

It is safe to assume that no one underestimates the influence of FPV drones on today's battlefield. The PLA, like other military, is also observing the combat that is raging 3,600 kilometers away from China and applying lessons learned there.
For those who track PLA through open source, reports like the one below on PLA adopting drone and trench warfare tactics are commonplace.
China’s DJI currently dominates more than 70% of the global drone market. According to a report by Drone Industry Insights, the market is expected to grow from $30.6 billion in 2022 to $55.8 billion by 2030.(link)
