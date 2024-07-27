The Macau SAR conducted a large-scale "Panlong" joint anti-terrorism exercise, simulating a terrorist attack on a concert and holding hostages yesterday (July 26th). As part of the exercise, the PLA stationed in Macao sent anti-chemical warfare, special warfare, and communications troops to the location to assist with the rescue mission. As you may recall, not too long ago, there was an actual terrorist incident in Russia involving a concert hall.
Note the heavily modified short QBZ-95–1 carbine with Picatinny rail
