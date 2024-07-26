Selected infantry weapons of the Lao People’s Liberation Army

During the July 3rd Friendship Shield-2024 joint military drill with members of the Hong Kong PLA Garrison, the 11th Battalion of the Lao Army showcased their infantry weapons. They included Type 10 12.7mm, 79/85 sniper rifles, Type 10 35mm anti-riot automatic grenades, Type 09 shotguns, and 81-1 rifles. The heavy armament comprised mostly of the W85 12.7 mm anti-aircraft machine gun, the PW78 82 mm recoilless cannon, the PP93 60 mm long-barreled mortar, and the PP87 82 mm mortar.
BEIJING, July 3 -- According to the annual plan and the consensus of China and Laos, the Chinese and Lao militaries will hold the Friendship Shield-2024 joint military exercise in Laos in early to mid-July, 2024.
This will be the second time for the Chinese and Lao militaries to hold this series of joint military exercises, which will help further deepen strategic mutual trust and practical cooperation between the two militaries and inject positive energy into regional peace and stability.
