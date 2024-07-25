QQ: How do you spell "marine expeditionary force" in English?

The militaries of China, Tanzania and Mozambique will hold “Peace Unity-2024” joint exercise from late July to mid August. The subject of the exercise is joint counter-terrorism military operations, which will be conducted both on land and at sea. The joint exercise aims to enhancing the capabilities of participating troops in joint counter-terrorism operations, and deepening military mutual trust and practical cooperation. It will also be conducive for the three countries to jointly preserving regional peace and stability. (link)
No comments:
Post a Comment