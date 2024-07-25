Thursday, July 25, 2024

QQ: How do you spell "marine expeditionary force" in English?

 The militaries of China, Tanzania and Mozambique will hold “Peace Unity-2024” joint exercise from late July to mid August. The subject of the exercise is joint counter-terrorism military operations, which will be conducted both on land and at sea. The joint exercise aims to enhancing the capabilities of participating troops in joint counter-terrorism operations, and deepening military mutual trust and practical cooperation. It will also be conducive for the three countries to jointly preserving regional peace and stability. (link)
























Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)