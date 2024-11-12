Introducing Z-20T Assault Helicopter

Another "not so surprising" unveiling at China’s biggest air show in Zhuhai is the Z-20T, the "Assault Version" of the standard Chinese transport helicopter.
Judging by the exhibition model, this armed variant has similar configuration as the US MH-60L geared to support special operations
The front nose is likely be sporting a complete set of forward-looking infrared detection equipment similar to the flying night vision system (PNVS) on the nose of the "Apache" attack helicopter. In addition, there is a target acquisition/marking system (TADS), which can carry out fire strikes through three channels of white light-thermal imaging and laser.
The Z-20T has a pair of heavy short wings, which can carry large air-to-ground rocket nests, as well as AKD-10 laser semi-active air-launched anti-tank missiles. The ability to carry long-range Blue Arrow-21 anti-tank missiles is also possible.
Given its layout, the Z-20T is geared to support ground assault missions by specializing in infiltration attacks against key targets, in addition to being a versatile air assault helicopter.
Monday, July 29, 2024
Armed Z-20 Transport Helicopter.
It is unsurprising that the PLA will arm the Z-20 transport helicopter; new photographs of Z-20s with stub wings as mounts for weapons and small total increased lift confirm this anticipation. Some Chinese military analysts are already laboring the stub wings variant "Z-20W" which indicates its secondary vertical assault mission.
Take note of the two different stub wings. The first photo comes from the Navy, and the second is a screen capture of a report on the LH Brigade of the 76th Group Army.
No comments:
Post a Comment