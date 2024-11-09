QBU-191 in 7.62 NATO

One of the many non-headliner items from the current Zhuhai Airshow 2024 is the QBU-191 chambered in 7.62X51mm, indicating that this PLA Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR) is now ready for export.
Saturday, August 03, 2024
Thailand to import QBZ-195T Assault Rifle
It has been reported by several Chinese media outlets that Thailand (link) (link) is importing a variant of the QBZ-195, named QBZ-195T (T stands for Thailand), for their SpOps units chambered in 5.56 NATO. This marks Thailand the first known export customer of the QBZ-195 family.
