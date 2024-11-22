Type 63 107mm, the AK47 of MRL, now being boosted with laser guided rounds

Aside from the J-7, another example of a weapon system with a long service life with the PLA is the Type 63 107mm. It was formally introduced into service in 1963 and is still in use by PLA OpOps and the 15th Airborne due to its minimal weight and ease of transport and operation.
With the introduction of new laser guided rounds, it is expected that they will remain in service for some time. Of course, this widely exported system is also used by dozens of foreign users, surely some of them would be interested in this new laser guided offering as well.
Sunday, March 14, 2010
The new and improved "technicals" revealed in the streets of Somalia
Nice and shinny -- the second-hand, recalled, Toyota Corolla of all tacticals.
No comments:
Post a Comment