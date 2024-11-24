Learning Something New Everyday: Naval QJG02 14.5mm AAA

During the present "Type 075 landing helicopter dock" Hainan 031 visit to Hong Kong, it was demonstrated that it is outfitted with four QJG02 14.5mm AAA mounts for anti-drone, low-flying helicopter, and speed boat defense. While Americans prefer to install their Ma Deuce.50 Cal Machine Gun on anything that moves on its own, the Chinese are gradually switching to the 14.5mm caliber from their 12.7mm counterpart.
In addition to the Type 075, QJG02 14.5mm AAA is also found at the later copies of the Type056A as well.
Sunday, September 08, 2024
The CS/LM2A 14.5mm HMG is still being sold
Land Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo's tactical with a new CS/LM2A 14.5mm HMG and foreign instructors
Tuesday, June 02, 2020
14.5 mm QJG 02, China's standard second-line dual-purpose HMG
A quintessential Chinese infantry weapon of the early 2000s: Man-portable (a 5-man crew), can fire either Chinese/Soviet ammo and build on top of a mixture of Soviet lineage and local mod/improvement. Also, found in the Middle East.
