Photo Of The Day: Type 054B FFG Spotted at Yalong Bay, Sanya, Hainan, China

Together with three Type055DDG and three Type052DDDG. Type054B's double-side rotating phased array radar is the give-away.
Friday, August 30, 2024
Just a bunch of Type054B FFG to start the weekend , Type054A vs Type54B
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Snow bird to Hainan again!
The PLAN's winter "snowbird" to Hainan island, sometimes known as "Chinese Hawaii," continues with two of her aircraft carriers enjoying maitai with small umbrellas on top. It's definitely a wonderful time.
Hainan Jin Jiaomu Port is where CV16 and CV17 are currently vacationing.
Friday, January 01, 2021
"Snow bird" to Hainan island seems to be very popular for the folks up the cold-north.
DDG 105 "Dalian", second of the 055 Renhai class spotted at Hainan together with a host of entourage.
Military exercises conducted in waters around Hainan Island
Source
China Military Online
Editor
Wang Xinjuan
Time
2020-12-30 10:11:48
http://eng.chinamil.com.cn/view/2020-12/30/content_9960578.htm
BEIJING, Dec. 30 -- According to the notice released by China's Sanya Maritime Safety Administration on December 28, military exercises will be conducted in waters around Hainan Island from December 29, 2020 to January 7, 2021.
HN0129 SOUTH CHINA SEA MILITARY EXERCISES IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING 17-29.0N 110-02.0E, 17-43.5N 110-18.5E, 17-37.5N 110-24.5E AND 17-23.0N 110-08.0E FROM 290000UTC DEC 20 TO 070800UTC JAN 21. ENTERING PROHIBITED. HAINAN MSA CHINA.
HN0128 SOUTH CHINA SEA MILITARY EXERCISES IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING 17-33.0N 109-30.0E, 17-33.0N 109-51.0E, 17-58.0N 109-51.0E AND 17-58.0N 109-30.0E FROM 290000UTC DEC 20 TO 070800UTC JAN 21. ENTERING PROHIBITED. HAINAN MSA CHINA.
HN0127 SOUTH CHINA SEA MILITARY EXERCISES IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING 17-54.0N 108-59.0E, 17-54.0N 109-09.0E, 18-04.0N 109-09.0E AND 18-04.0N 108-59.0E FROM 290000UTC DEC 20 TO 070800UTC JAN 21. ENTERING PROHIBITED. HAINAN MSA CHINA.
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
In the meanwhile, the 1st Type075 LPD is enjoying her "snowbird" vacation in the southern tropic of Hainan island
No comments:
Post a Comment