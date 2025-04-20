Family photo of the day: 6th Landing Ship Flotilla, Southern Theater Command Navy, Dec 1st

Since our last update on the 6th Landing Ship Flotilla of the Southern Theater Command Navy, the unit has commissioned an additional Type 075 landing helicopter dock, Hubei (34), into its table of organization and equipment (TOE). This formidable amphibious formation now fields a total of two Type 075 LHDs and five Type 071 LPDs making it the largest and most capable landing ship flotilla within the PLAN.
The PLAN's 6th Landing Ship Flotilla homes five of the eight Type 071 amphibious transport docks (LPDs) currently in service with the PLA Navy. These include: 985 Qilian Shan, 987 Wuzhi Shan, 989 Changbai Shan, 998 Kunlun Shan, and 999 Jinggang Shan. Additionally, it also homes both Type 075 amphibious assault ships, 31 Hainan and 32 Guangxi commissioned into the PLAN. This combination makes the 6th Landing Ship Flotilla the most powerful amphibious unit within the PLAN.
Recently, the 6th Landing Ship Flotilla conducted one of the largest amphibious exercises in PLA history. The operation featured One Type 075 amphibious assault ship, 31 Hainan, five Type 071 amphibious transport docks, and a Type 901 replenishment ship. The following video is from that exercise off the coast of Hainan Island.
