Forever Type59 Main Battle Tank

Surprise, surprise, yet another Type 59 main battle tank variant entered the export market.
This latest offering comes from Liaoning Poly Special Vehicle Co., Ltd. (辽宁保利特种车辆有限公司), a private enterprise that traces its roots back to the former PLA Factory No. 6409. Established on May 17, 2006, with a workforce of just 80 employees, the company now presents the Type 59G-125 to foreign buyers.
The upgraded model boasts a completely redesigned turret, composite armor, a new 125mm ZPT-98 smoothbore gun, and a modernized engine alongside advanced internal systems. At its core, the tank is powered by a 730-horsepower 12V150ZLC engine, delivering significantly enhanced performance compared to earlier iterations of 520-horsepower Model 12150L V-12 liquid-cooled diesel
Sunday, November 11, 2018
Monday, December 26, 2011
Photo of the day: Type59G in Tanzania
Thanks Imp for the photo.
Bangladesh Army also ordered 300.
Thursday, November 25, 2010
Bangladesh Army's New Type59G MBTAccording to our friend, the Bangladesh Military Forum, (http://www.bdmilitary.com), the first public appearance of the long-expected Type 59G was reported by today's Channel-i news.
In essence, this latest Type59MBT variant is a Type 96G in a Type59 body modified to carry a 125mm main gun, a modern fire control system, and the latest Chinese armor protection package. A total of 300 examples of the Type59G will be rebuilt from the existing fleet. In addition to the Type59G rebuild program, the Bangladesh army will procure the Type96 MBT in due course as part of a greater modernization drive. Since both MBTs are sharing many common components, this will greatly reduce the load on the existing logistics infrastructure.
Here is a list of Chinese land forces hardware to be procured by the Bangladesh Army compiled by BMF.
****
* 7 x Type 96 MBTs (Not delivered yet, but eventually a couple of regiments)
* 5 x MBT ARV (Chinese, for MBT2000/Type 96 recovery)
* 300 x Type 59 MBT Upgrade (1 spotted at Dhaka; Army named them as "Type 59 G")
* 1 x SPH Regt (Chinese 122 or 155 mm SPH is expected)
* 1 x ADA Regiment (This complements another air defence regiment in BDA. Regiment is equivalent of brigade; Equipped with Chinese AAGs and MANPADS).
****
Profile for new Type 59G MBT at bdmilitary.com created with input from armoured corps officer, photo analysis and Chinese defense websites:
http://www.bdmilitary.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=333&Itemid=97
Including a couple of pictures, which might be interesting reference material.
No comments:
Post a Comment