PLA in Singapore for Cooperation-2025

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10 -- The China-Singapore Exercise Cooperation-2025 joint army training kicked off in Singapore on December 10, 2025.
This marks the seventh event of the series of Exercise Cooperation joint army training held by the Chinese and Singaporean armies. Themed on "Joint Counter Terrorism Operations in Urban Environment", the joint training aims to enhance the collaborative capabilities of the two militaries in joint counter-terrorism operations.
In the coming days, the two sides will conduct all-round exchanges in operational command, tactics application, and logistic support during urban counter-terrorism operations
http://eng.chinamil.com.cn/2025xb/M_251449/V_251467/16426424.html
Monday, November 25, 2024
Photo Collection Of The Day: China-Singapore Exercise Cooperation-2024
China-Singapore Exercise Cooperation-2024 joint army training kicks off
Source
China Military Online
Editor
Lin Congyi
Time
2024-11-20 18:21:18
By Meng Xiaofeng and Fu Yu
Chinese and Singaporean soldiers participate in the opening ceremony of the China-Singapore Exercise Cooperation-2024 joint army training on November 19, 2024. (Photo by Jiang Zhengwang)
ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 20 -- The China-Singapore Exercise Cooperation-2024 joint army training kicked off on Tuesday at a training base in central China's Henan Province. It marks the sixth event of the Exercise Cooperation joint army training series held by the two armies.
Under the theme of "urban joint counter-terrorism operations", the joint training will explore and practice joint counter-terrorism operations in complex environments. It aims to strengthen the joint command, coordination and unified actions between the two militaries. Troops from the two sides will be mix-grouped to conduct basic training subjects, live-fire shooting and comprehensive live drills, among others.
According to the Chinese commanding officer, the joint training aims to improve the combat capabilities, enhance exchanges and mutual learning and deepen traditional friendship, so as to contribute to the development of the relations between the two countries. The Singaporean commanding officer said that the Singaporean side is willing to join the Chinese side to carry forward traditional friendship, increase the quality and effectiveness of the joint training, deepen military mutual trust, and further promote the sound and steady development of military-to-military relations.
