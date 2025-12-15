Photo collection: PLA in Pakistan

China-Pakistan "Warrior-IX" joint anti-terrorist exercise wraps up
Source
China Military Online
Editor
Huang Panyue
Time
2025-12-15 15:49:43
http://eng.chinamil.com.cn/2025xb/C_251453/TE/16427208.html
By Wang Lianbin, Liu Haitao, Zeng Kai, Yan Xianpeng, Yang Mingyue, Tian Tongcan, Wei Jingliang and Wang Jianghao
BEIJING, Dec. 15 -- The Chinese troops participating in the China-Pakistan "Warrior-IX" joint anti-terrorist exercise completed their 10-plus-day mixed-group training and live-force drills in Pakistan, and returned to China on December 14, 2025.
Set in the scenario of jointly combating terrorism, the exercise focused on the subject of "joint anti-terrorist elimination and suppression operations". Participating troops from China and Pakistan, by way of mixed-group training, jointly completed the equipment operations, live-fire shooting, individual counter-terrorism skills, group counter-terrorism tactics and other subjects, comprehensively tempering their coordinated operational capabilities.
Both sides' troops conducted live-fire and live-force drills at the National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) in Pabbi, Pakistan. They also completed key subjects including drone reconnaissance and countermeasures, joint fire strikes, and airborne assaults, testing the real-combat effectiveness of joint counter-terrorism operations.
During the exercise, the two sides also held sports matches, cultural exchanges, and other activities, promoting mutual understanding through interactions and further consolidating traditional friendship between the two militaries.
No comments:
Post a Comment