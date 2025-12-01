Surprise of the day: Z-21 Heavy Attack Helicopter in PLAAF numbers

"The new PLA Z-21 heavy attack helicopter has long been expected to enter service with the PLA Ground Force’s Army Aviation (LH)units, in line with the introduction of other recent helicopter models. However, another photo showing a Z-21 bearing PLAAF serial numbers (6232) and camouflage suggests that the aircraft is instead joining the Helicopter Regiment of the 130th Air-Assault Brigade, 15th Airborne Corps, under the PLAAF, a rather surprising development. Although not widely publicized, the PLAAF does maintain one organic air-assault brigade equipped with helicopter units under its command.
Monday, July 14, 2025
Sunday, March 10, 2019
Confirmed, the new PLAAF airborne brigade has an organic chopper regiment
Helicopter Regiment, 130th Air-Assault Brigade, 15th Airborne
12 months after the last great PLA orbat reform, CCTV airs its first report on PLAAF's assault brigade thus confirming its existence. Source (here)
The CMC decommissioned three divisional headquarters (43rd, 44th and 45th) on April 19th, their regiments are now reformed into 6 brigades (127th, 128th, 130th, 131st, 133rd, and 134th) directly under the corps headquarters . Additionally, there will be a new SpOps Brigade , a Strategic Support Brigade (Engineering, Communication, etc) and an Aviation Brigade(Fixed And Rotary Wing Aircraft) bringing to a total of 9 line brigades.
The 15th ABC's organic helicopter regiment was first revealed during the 2008 Sichuan earthquake rescue work and then by a high profile fly-by during the 60th national day celebration.
It is now time for the 15th to test its newly found air mobility assault capability in a large military exercise. The advantage of air mobile assault over airdrop are many: ranging from entire unit delivery in one place--which immediately allows combat-readiness, precision resupply landings, to on-station fire support from helicopter gunships. In time, it will be interesting to see if a small portion of the 15th ABC will be converted into air-cavalry to enhance the corps' mission profile.
A WZ-10 attack helicopter attached to a helicopter regiment with a PLA airborne brigade lifts off from the parking apron of an airbase for a round-the-clock flight training mission on March 6, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Deng Xiaoning)
http://eng.chinamil.com.cn/view/2019-03/08/content_9444969.htm
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
PLAAF Airborne's new assault brigade
央视网消息：作为国防和军队改革后组建的新质作战力量，日前，组建刚刚一年的空军空降兵某空中突击旅首次亮相练兵场，开展多机型伞降训练和空地协同训练，迈开了由传统伞降部队向多能空中突击部队转型的坚实步伐
Saturday, April 29, 2017
15th Airborne Corps' new ORBAT
Sunday, January 19, 2014
PR Photos of the day: Vertical assault of an PLAAF airborne battalion combined arms battlegroup
Monday, January 18, 2010
15th Airborne Corps (ABC) is testing their vertical envelopment/air mobility capability
It is now time for the 15th to test its newly found air mobility assault capability in a large military exercise. The advantage of air mobile assault over airdrop are many: ranging from entire unit delivery in one place--which immediately allows combat-readiness, precision resupply landings, to on-station fire support from helicopter gunships. In time, it will be interesting to see if a small portion of the 15th ABC will be converted into air-cavalry to enhance the corps' mission profile.
No comments:
Post a Comment