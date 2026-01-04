149th Medium Combined-Arms Brigade, 76th Group Army, TOE Update, Jan 2026

The 149th Medium Combined-Arms Brigade (formerly the 149th Mech Infantry Division) is generally considered to be one of the PLA's finest with long history of service. It is no surprise to see that it is one of the first PLA units confirmed with the new ZBL-19 Infantry Fighting Vehicle
Saturday, June 28, 2025
Photo Collection Of The Day: ZBL-19 infantry fighting vehicle family
This new 8x8 wheeled IFV is showing more and more in the Chinese Internet, suggesting that the up-armored ZBL-19 variant is now in service
Friday, August 28, 2020
Photos Of The Day: Improved 8x8 wheeled AFV in service
Thursday, July 23, 2020
More photos of the improved 8x8 wheeled AFV surfaced
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Another 2 photos of China's improved 8x8 wheeled IFV
Sunday, June 07, 2020
Detail CGI rendering of the new Chinese 8x8 wheeled Assault Gun
What do we know so far:
- It uses the same long barrel variant of the ZTP-94 105mm tank gun and autoloader just like the new Type 15 light MBT
- The chassis is an improved ZBL-08 with a rear ram and big vision block for the driver's hatch
- Remote controlled turret with minimum hulk penetration
- Remote weapon station for the 12.7mm HMG
- Odd layout of its smoke grenade launchers with 6x on the right and 4x on the left
- Laser warning receivers and digital camera all around
- There will be an IFV version with a smaller remote control turret; assuming 30mm autocanon and HJ-11 or HJ-12 ATGM launch tubes
- The new TC panoramic sight features thermal imaging sight, laser range finder and external stabilization.
- The bolt-on armor plates are compose of HHS, ceramic and polymer+RHA backing. It's capable of stopping 40mm caliber autocanon. Optional ERA.
- The most interesting is the hatch opening behind the TC panoramic.
- My take on it:
- It's fairly small so it's not for quick entrance or exist. It's a pass-through design.
- It look heavy, so it probably has a mechanical opening system
- So, it's likely just made for letting the commander stand up and out of the top of the turret. Which it seems like a lot of wasted space.
No comments:
Post a Comment