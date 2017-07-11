CS/LK4 55 mm Ten‑Barreled / 35 mm Anti‑Frogman Defense System

The CS/LK4 is an upgraded variant of the earlier CS/AR‑1 close‑in defense system, now incorporating a single‑barrel HPJ17‑1‑30 naval gun chambered for 30×165 mm ammunition. In addition to the increased firepower, the system’s fire‑control suite has been enhanced to detect and engage targets at ranges of up to 1,000 meters, significantly improving its capability against underwater and near‑surface threats.
This system is deployed across all three of China’s aircraft carriers as well as the Type 055 destroyers. It was revealed in 2016
Chinese CS/AR1 55mm remotely controlled antidiversion grenade launching system spotted on the new Type055 DDG
Based on the Russian DP65 anti-saboteur system. Frogmen, watch out.
http://china-defense.blogspot.com/2013/03/chinese-55mm-dp-65-remotely-controlled.html
on one of those South China Sea Garrisons. Besides its antidiversion role, I think it is also a perfectly fine fishing tool.
Chinese 55mm DP-65 remotely controlled antidiversion grenade launching system spotted
The 55mm DP-65 remotely controlled antidiversion grenade launching system is designed for protection of ships against attacks of underwater combat swimmers at external roadstead open anchor stops and bases, for protection against attacks of underwater combat swimmers at water-development works, sea platforms and other important sea and coastal installations.
