PLA's Strategic Airlift Capability On Display

A recent CCTV report shows the 2nd and 6th battalions being airlifted aboard Y‑20 strategic transport aircraft. Based on their LX designations, these units is the 12th Heavy Combined-Arms Brigade, 76th Group Army, Western Theater Command. A formation oriented toward Central Asia and a certain nation located south of Tibet.
This development is not surprising in itself. The PLA has spent years investing heavily in strategic airlift capabilities, particularly the Y‑20 program, to ensure rapid reinforcement of Tibet under both anticipated and unforeseen contingencies involving that South Asian neighbor. What is notable now is that long‑discussed concepts are visibly transitioning from theory into operational practice.
Friday, October 11, 2024
PLAAF Unit Of The Day: 37th Regiment, 13th Transport Aviation Division, Central Theater Command Air Force HQ
Home to 28 Y-20 strategic airlifter of the PLAAF as of Oct 11th.
Saturday, April 04, 2020
PLAAF's airlift to Wuhan
The 2,600 military medical personnel are drawn from the PLA Army, Navy, Air Force, Rocket Force, Strategic Support Force, Joint Logistic Support Force and Armed Police Force. According to the above two hospitals’ treatment capacity and construction progress, the military medical personnel will be deployed in batches. The first group of 1,400 personnel has arrived in Wuhan on February 13 and scheduled to carry out medical treatment as soon as possible.
Most of them were airlifted via a fleet of 11 transports "Y-20 (4th Division 12th Regiment), IL-76 (13th Division) and Y-9 (4th Division 10th Regiment) (link)"
At the same time, PLA's Joint Logistic Support Force also procured 10,000 protective suits for military medical personnel each day, and over two million face masks have been imported from around the world. (link)
3xY-20, 5xIL-76 and 3xY-9
