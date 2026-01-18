The "Zhong Da 79" is outfitted with three rows of quad‑pack containerized VLS modules (and no, not the Kubernetes kind), 96 cells in total. She also reportedly carries an EMALS system capable of launching large drones, pushing the boundaries of what a 8000-ton cargo hull can host.
With today’s departure for sea trials, the "Zhong Da 79" is no longer just a concept on paper. She’s a tangible, operational testbed and potentially a real option for China to employ during a crisis or "high‑intensity exercise"
Sunday, January 18, 2026
China’s container‑based Arsenal Ship / Q‑ship is headed out for sea trials.
