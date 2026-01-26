Tracked IFV as De-icer

Back in 2008, southern China was hit by one of the worst ice storms in decades, so severe that the Guangzhou Military Region had to deploy tracked infantry fighting vehicles to clear the roads. Type 62 light tanks, Type 63 APCs, and Type 82 Armored Recovery Vehicles were all sent out to break through the frozen terrain.
It’s a vivid reminder that in the land of "ice" and "ICE", different societies take very different approaches to using “armed” assets for tasks far outside their original purpose/or unintended consequence if you will
