Photo of the day: New Y-15 military transport aircraft spotted with mid air refueling probe

Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Random Muse Of The Day: The new Y-15 military transport aircraft program
The pace of the Y‑20 program—its rapid development cycle and the steady stream of new aircraft entering service—makes it clear that the PLA places far greater priority on this four‑engine “fat bird” than on the Y‑9, despite the Y‑20’s higher cost and heavier maintenance burden. The contrast is hard to miss: China’s strategic jet engined‑transport fleet is expanding quickly, while the tactical turboprop fleet grows at a far more measured rate. The activity around the PLAAF’s 13th and 4th Transport Aviation Divisions, both home to Y‑20 units, reinforces this trend.
This emphasis fits neatly with the PLAAF’s evolving strategic air‑transport doctrine. We’ve seen it demonstrated in MOOTW deployments and in the rapid reinforcement of remote regions such as Tibet. From my perspective, China’s extensive high‑speed rail and modern highway networks reduce the urgency of maintaining a large tactical airlift force. That may help explain why meaningful Y‑9 airdrop activity is rarely observed outside of occasional publicity clips, while Y‑20s are constantly on the move across China and even making appearances in friendly countries. Several posts here at this blog have already documented some of those Y‑20 trips.
Which brings us to the Y‑15 program. I’d argue that the Y‑9’s real success has been less about its performance as a traditional tactical transport and more about its evolution into a versatile platform for specialized “high‑noon” missions across multiple services. The Y‑15 appears to be following that same pattern for the PLAAF’s turboprop transport line. Its value may not lie in raw transport endurance but in its potential as a next‑generation specialized platform. something hinted at by the adding of a mid‑air refueling probe, a capability the older Y‑9 lacks.
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