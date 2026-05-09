Across the war in Ukraine, multiple reports now show that 50–80% of frontline resupply is drone‑based, and most of that is handled by ground transport drones. The frontline is saturated with FPV drones, and the old tactic of running supplies under cover of darkness simply doesn’t work anymore. Both sides fly drones with thermal optics, so night offers no protection. The result is a 5–20 km “kill zone” behind the front line where any manned vehicle or resupply team becomes a target. Even with high drone losses, unmanned systems are still cheaper and far safer than losing trucks or trained soldiers.
The PLA, unsurprisingly, is watching all of this very closely. Between Ukraine and the conflicts in the Middle East, China is seeing evolution of drone‑centric warfare happening at a rapid place. It’s no surprise they’ve begun deploying their own UGVs for transport roles, many now fitted with cage armor to survive FPV strikes. Access to clean drinking water is essential in peacetime; on a battlefield, it becomes a life‑or‑death logistics problem. UGV is one way to solve it without risking people.
This is the blog of China defense, where professional analysts and serious defense enthusiasts share findings on a rising military power.
Saturday, May 09, 2026
Water is a scarce resource — and so are people. That’s exactly where ground transport drones (UGVs/NRKs) come in
Across the war in Ukraine, multiple reports now show that 50–80% of frontline resupply is drone‑based, and most of that is handled by ground transport drones. The frontline is saturated with FPV drones, and the old tactic of running supplies under cover of darkness simply doesn’t work anymore. Both sides fly drones with thermal optics, so night offers no protection. The result is a 5–20 km “kill zone” behind the front line where any manned vehicle or resupply team becomes a target. Even with high drone losses, unmanned systems are still cheaper and far safer than losing trucks or trained soldiers.
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