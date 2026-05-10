An update on the AG600 amphibious aircraft program, May 10th, 2026

The photos below fourth production AG600 amphibious aircraft has now completed a test flight at Zhuhai Jinwan Airport May 9 2026, marking another step in China’s long‑running effort to field the world’s largest operational seaplane.
The AG600 is China’s first large amphibious aircraft since the 1970s
SH‑5, and one of the country’s three flagship “big aircraft” programs
alongside the Y‑20 strategic transport and C919 airliner. Designed for
maritime search and rescue, aerial firefighting, and island transport,
it can reportedly rescue up to 50 people or carry “several dozen” fully
armed troops over a range of roughly 4,500 km. In size, it sits in the
Boeing 737 class—an unusually large platform for a flying boat.
Despite its strategic value, the AG600 has taken more than 15 years to progress from concept to near‑service. That timeline reflects the inherent difficulty of developing a large, complex, and safety‑critical amphibious aircraft. China had to rebuild design expertise not used since the SH‑5 era, meet stringent civil airworthiness standards, and validate performance across both land and open‑ocean environments. Water impact loads, hull integrity, corrosion resistance, and safe operation in higher sea states all demanded extensive testing and redesign. Regulatory oversight also tightened in recent years, adding further delays.
The program formally entered mass production on June 11, 2025 (link), with an initial output rate of five aircraft per year. While the AG600 is officially a civilian program, its utility in logistics, SAR, and rapid personnel movement makes it a natural fit for military support roles, particularly in the South China Sea, where long distances and dispersed outposts favor amphibious lift.
The AG600 is finally transitioning from a long, technically demanding development cycle into steady production, with both civilian and dual‑use implications that will matter for years to come.
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