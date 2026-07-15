Lesser‑covered PLA unit of the day: The Beijing Garrison

Chinaese media does cover the PLA Beijing Garrison from time to time, but almost always in the same narrow lanes: military diplomacy, leadership shuffles, and the occasional state visit photo‑op. Over the last year, I can recall several such appearances were ceremonial, all political, none of them showing the garrison as an actual fighting formation.
When it comes to coverage of the Beijing Garrison as a military unit trained for real combat, the record is surprisingly thin. The only recent example dropped today (link) a short segment showing the garrison still rolling out its old PTP‑86 100 mm (PTL‑02) assault guns, painted in that short‑lived MOUT digital camo pattern. Meanwhile, most PLA line units have already moved on to the newer Type 19 / Type 21 “Xingkong” (星空) camouflage.
It’s a reminder of how the Beijing Garrison used to be the PLA’s Cold War poster child, starring in more than a few “government‑sponsored documentaries,” wink wink. Back in the 1970/80s, a barracks visit was practically mandatory for foreign military delegations, and enlistment slots were coveted. I supposed being stationed in the capital came with perks that a remote posting in Xinjiang simply couldn’t match.
Fast‑forward to 2026, and not much has changed structurally. The Beijing Garrison still isn’t equipped with cutting‑edge heavy weapons. Unlike the rest of the PLA, which reorganized into corps/brigade/battalion formations after the 2015 reforms, the garrison still keeps its division/regiment structure. And unlike other PLA units, it sits under direct CMC control, not the Central Theater Command.
Is it still elite? Yes but elite in a political sense, not a “frontline warfighting” sense. The mission hasn’t changed: protect Beijing, safeguard CCP and state institutions, respond to natural disasters, and maintain internal stability. For that job, light infantry kit plus riot‑control gear is more relevant than a fleet of modern armor. The old fear of a Soviet armored thrust from Inner Mongolia straight into Beijing, a 1970s nightmare scenario, is long gone.
So, in short: nothing new. The Beijing Garrison continues on with its traditional structure: Two Guard Divisions (1st and 3rd), nine independent regiments, and the Beijing Garrison Honor Guard Battalion, which last made an international splash during Trump's visit
Sunday, July 13, 2008
6th Regiment, “Special Military Police Regiment” 1st Garrison Division, Beijing Garrison
Unit Number: 5112
Headquarter: 丰台区花乡高立庄
Commander: Zhang Hongjun,
Political: Commissar Chen Weiming
The 6th is one of the two MP regiments found in Beijing Garrison, the other one being the 13th regiment, 3rd Garrison Division. Their job is geared for internal society duty rather then war fightings. It’s orbat included 13 companies in 4 battalions, one transportation company, one recon company, one anti-terror unit, and other support elements. This manpower heavy unit does not seem to have any heavy equipment, besides a company of ZSL93/WZ523 which only armed with a 12.7mm Heavy Machine Gun. Since ZSL93 was first revived in the 1984 national day parade, so far this type of APC is only found in garrison units such as Hong Kong and Macao garrisons outside of Beijing.
According to Beijing municipality government’s own website, the 6th helped the city government to protect the water supply, an important task for a city of more then 6 million located right next to a desert. As the summer game draws near, this regiment is being trained to serve as a backup to the civilian security agencies, such as PAP’s Snow Wolf “SWAT” Detachment of the PAP 1st Special Force Brigade, during a terrorist attack.
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