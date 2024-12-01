Sunday, December 01, 2024

Y-5 biplane said good bye to another crew

Yesterday, the PLAAF airborne said goodbye to this year's retired crew members of a Y-5 unit.  The Y-5, which initially entered service on December 23rd, 1957, under direct Soviet supervision, is still operational, awaiting a new crew to continue flying.





Y-5B, a search and rescue variant on display at the recent 2024 Zhuhai Airshow, yes it is still going strong



Thursday, April 30, 2020

Yes, they are still making An-2 Colt / Y-5 biplane in China

The latest Y-5BG model completed her first flight on March 3rd, 2020 (here).  As a point of reference, the original An-2 completed her first on 1947.

Engine is Honeywell PE-331 turboprop and all civilian to boot.  Cheap to operate, easy to handle and can land anywhere, why not?  Great for agriculture applications




