Boring logistics of the day: CV-18 Fujian Aircraft Carrier: Replenishment at Sea (RAS) with Type901

Type003 The CV-18 Fujian-class aircraft carrier’s progression toward full operational status is contingent upon the successful integration of Replenishment at Sea (RAS) procedures. Sustained carrier operations require continuous logistical support:
- Crew sustenance: Regular delivery of food and essential supplies ensures the health and readiness of personnel.
- Air wing support: Aircraft depend on uninterrupted access to aviation fuel, ordnance, and spare parts to maintain sortie generation rates and credible deterrence.
While RAS is often perceived as a routine and unremarkable logistical function, its strategic importance cannot be overstated. The ability to conduct reliable, safe, and efficient replenishment operations at sea represents a critical enabler of extended carrier deployments. For the Fujian, demonstrating proficiency in RAS is therefore not merely a technical milestone but a foundational requirement for achieving full combat effectiveness and operational credibility within the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN).
Official specs of the PLAN Type901 Replenishment ship.
Pennant number: 965 Hulunhu (current Pennant, 901 previous pennant)
- Length:241 meters
- Length at waterline: 225 meters
- Beam: 32 meters
- Draft: 17.8 meter
- Fully loaded Draft: 10.8 meter
- Normal load: 46,000 tons
- Full load: 48,00 tons
PR Photos Of The Day: Hulun Lake (Type 901 fast combat support ship) refuelling and resupplying an entire naval task force
Boring logistics pictures of the day: 2nd Type 901 Class Fleet Replenishment Ship named "Chagan hu", pennant number 967
The namesake, Chagan Lake, seems to be a nice place to visit too
