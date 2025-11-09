So, China now has a new class of landing craft mechanized (LCM)

The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has quietly expanded its amphibious fleet with the introduction of a new class of twin waterjet-powered Landing Craft Mechanized (LCM). Designed to operate alongside the service’s larger amphibious platforms, the Type 071 Landing Platform Dock (LPD) and the Type 075/76 Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD). The new craft mark a pragmatic shift in China’s approach to ship-to-shore logistics and amphibious operations.
At 33 meters in length, the LCM matches the dimensions of the Type 726 Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC), ensuring compatibility with the well decks of both LPDs and LHDs. This deliberate standardization allows commanders flexibility in deploying either hovercraft or mechanized landing craft depending on mission requirements.
The advantages of the new LCM are evident:
Cost efficiency: Construction is simpler and cheaper than turbine-powered LCACs.
Ease of maintenance: Waterjet propulsion reduces upkeep compared to gas turbines.
Cargo capacity: The LCM offers more usable space for vehicles and supplies. (see photo below)
Operational practicality: Quieter and easier to handle than the notoriously loud LCAC.
Still, the LCAC retains a critical edge in speed, capable of reaching up to 80 knots, far surpassing the mechanized craft. This makes the hovercraft indispensable for rapid amphibious assaults, while the LCM provides a more economical and versatile option for sustained logistics operations.
Together, the two platforms underscore the PLAN’s evolving amphibious doctrine: balancing high-speed assault capability with reliable, cost-effective sealift to support China’s growing expeditionary capabilities.
