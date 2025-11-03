PLAN Unit Of The Day: 9th Destroyer Flotilla, Hainan Province, Southern Theater Command Navy

As noted in the title, the PLAN 9th Destroyer Flotilla is stationed off Hainan Province, often regarded as China’s tropical resort destination. The flotilla was established in 2004 at the newly constructed Yulin (Yalongwan) naval base, which was still nearing completion at the time. Its official commissioning is believed to have taken place on July 18, 2004, with the following surface combatants:
- 2 Type 052B destroyers: 168 Guangzhou, 169 Wuhan
- 2 Type 052C destroyers: 170 Lanzhou, 171 Haikou
- 4 Type 054A frigates: 572, 573, 574, and 575
A relatively young flotilla, yet as the PLAN continues to expand, it requires new administrative structures to manage its ever‑growing fleet.
As of Nov 3rd, the 9th has:
- 4 Type 055 destroyers: 105 Dailian, 106 Yanan, 107 Zunyi, 108 Xianyang
- 2 Type 052C destroyers: 170, 171
- 4 Type-052D destroyers 172, 173, 174, 175
