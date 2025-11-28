Forever Type81 Assault Rifle

Type81 7.62×39mm assault rifle still the the pride of the Chinese military, still issued to reserves and garrison troops. Now it is encoring as a prop in World War II propaganda films. Yup, from battlefield staple to cinematic icon, the Type 81 proves it’s not done making rounds yet
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Photos of the day: I like'em Type 81 just fine.
While rumors have been spreading about a new Chinese assault rifle family about to enter service, the PLAAF seems to be perfectly fine with their reliable Type81. Fancy Type03 mods and bullpup Type95?? thanks but no thanks.
Is me, or that Vietnam War style AK ammo pouch seems completely out of place in comparison to the J-10?
