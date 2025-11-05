Wednesday, November 05, 2025

Elephant walk Nanchang CJ-6

Step aside, sixth-generation fighter Chengdu J-36 and Shenyang J-50, below is the pride of the PLAAF


Saturday, August 30, 2025

Nanchang CJ-6, the old and the new

As the PLA Navy intensifies its push train more naval aviators, it can rely on the time-tested CJ-6 as its basic trainer aircraft. Yup, the pilots who now command the cutting-edge J-35 stealth fighter began their careers in a far humbler 60-year-old, radial-engined trainer with tricycle landing gear. 

 







 

Monday, December 30, 2024

Forever CJ-6

CCTV captured footage of a newly minted Nanchang CJ-6 taking off.  Some in China requested that the PLAN be photographed a CJ-6 taking off from one of her new flattops, as a reenactment to a WWII Pacific Theater scene.    Personally, I believe that's a terrific concept; let's do it.



Thursday, August 22, 2024

Yup, CJ-6 trainer still in production

This tiny trustworthy basic training is still in production after 60 odd years, according to this AVIC PR photo.   It now has a civilian variant to offer as well. 


