Elephant walk Nanchang CJ-6

Saturday, August 30, 2025
Nanchang CJ-6, the old and the new
As the PLA Navy intensifies its push train more naval aviators, it can rely on the time-tested CJ-6 as its basic trainer aircraft. Yup, the pilots who now command the cutting-edge J-35 stealth fighter began their careers in a far humbler 60-year-old, radial-engined trainer with tricycle landing gear.
Monday, December 30, 2024
Forever CJ-6
CCTV captured footage of a newly minted Nanchang CJ-6 taking off. Some in China requested that the PLAN be photographed a CJ-6 taking off from one of her new flattops, as a reenactment to a WWII Pacific Theater scene. Personally, I believe that's a terrific concept; let's do it.
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Yup, CJ-6 trainer still in production
This tiny trustworthy basic training is still in production after 60 odd years, according to this AVIC PR photo. It now has a civilian variant to offer as well.
