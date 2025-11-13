Photo Of The Day: China’s second electromagnetic catapult–equipped naval vessel prepares for sea trials

Type076 drone carrier / amphibious assault ship
Thursday, November 06, 2025
Photos Of The Day: Type 076 landing helicopter dock's CATOBAR system is now visible
One notable detail from the Type 076 landing helicopter dock's launch ceremony on December 27, 2024, was that its CATOBAR system—comprising an electromagnetic catapult and arresting gear was covered from view. Now you can have a full view from the two photos below:
Thursday, September 25, 2025
Checking in with China's other electromagnetic catapult (EM catapult) equipped ship (Sept 25th)
The Type 076 landing helicopter dock Sichuan has remained relatively quiet since her launch on December 27, 2024 especially when compared to her older, larger, and far more louder sister, the Type 003 Fujian, which recently made headlines by launching a bunch of birds from her electromagnetic catapult and arresting systems.
According to chatter on Chinese social media, Sichuan is now preparing to set sail, promising fresh material for PLA watchers and armchair generals alike to dissect every move and detail. Youtube will be busy for sure.
No comments:
Post a Comment