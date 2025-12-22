Boring logistics: Runway repair at night

Recent media coverage has highlighted the PLAAF’s efforts to protect its aircraft along the East China Sea. Hardened shelters can certainly help shield warplanes from cluster munitions and drone strikes, but they don’t solve a fundamental vulnerability: if the runway is knocked out, those aircraft are effectively grounded in a conflict. The PLAAF is well aware of this reality, which is why it has been investing heavily in training its maintenance crews in rapid runway repair and explosive ordnance disposal. Strengthening these capabilities is just as critical as protecting the aircraft themselves.
