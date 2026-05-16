Lesser‑Known PLAN Ship of the Day: The Nanyun‑Class Troop Transport

When discussions turn to the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), attention naturally gravitates toward the headline platforms — aircraft carriers, Type 055 destroyers, and the growing amphibious assault fleet. But beneath that high‑end hardware sits a group of small, unglamorous ships that quietly keep China’s South China Sea footprint functioning. The Nanyun/Qiongsha‑class troop transports are the ones doing the daily grind, delivering the literal lifeline to China’s island garrisons.
Built in the 1980s at Guangzhou Shipyard, the class consists of six hulls (Nanyun 830–835), all assigned to the South Sea Fleet. Their mission is simple but essential: move troops, supplies, and equipment between Hainan and China’s outposts in the Paracels and Spratlys. Without them, the fortified reefs and garrisons that anchor Beijing’s South China Sea strategy would struggle to function.
By modern standards, these ships are modest. Displacing around 2,150 tons, they can carry 400 troops or 350 tons of cargo, and rely on two small landing craft for offloading. They are not amphibious assault ships and were never meant for contested landings. Instead, they operate as naval ferries, shuttling personnel, food, water, construction materials, and medical support across the region.
Their deployment pattern is remarkably consistent: they rarely leave the South China Sea, operating almost exclusively from Zhanjiang and Hainan. In an era obsessed with hypersonics and blue‑water power projection, the Qiongsha‑class is a reminder that naval influence also depends on the unglamorous, repetitive logistics work that keeps distant outposts alive.
China’s future amphibious fleet will be larger, faster, and far more capable but for now, the Nanyun‑class remains the quiet backbone of Beijing’s island logistics network.
Yup, 12.7mm HMG is all they got for self defense.
An old news mention on the Nanyun class:
NANSHUI 978 tanker attached to a naval service ship group of the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command conducts astern replenishment-at-sea to NANYUN 830 troop carrier during a replenishment-at-sea training exercise on December 10, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing). (link)
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