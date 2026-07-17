PLA Marines Show Off New Squad Loadout — And a Curious Anti‑Drone Net-launcher

The PLA Navy Marine Corps is showing off its latest infantry squad loadout, and the lineup hits all the expected notes: the QJB‑201 5.8×42 mm squad automatic weapon, the QBU‑141 5.8×42 mm bolt‑action light sniper rifle, and a new anti‑drone net‑launcher/jammer for stealing the thunder. Of course, the PLA can never fully escapes its own logistical gravity, Type 95 also makes an appearance for old times sake . It’s a reminder that in a force this massive, modernization happens in layers and phases, not clean breaks/cold turkey.
Back to the thunder stealer net-launcher
Visually, the anti‑drone net-launcher is light and compact with dual "tube", The top‑mounted antenna tube and a lower conventional launcher barrel/tube meant disrupt or disable small, low‑altitude FPV drones. The concept, to me, is similar to the US Army's drone-catching net by a 40mm grenade launcher. (see below) Source of the image (link)
Is this a PR flex?
- Totally. It’s the PLA signaling that it’s a “high‑tech, anti‑drone‑ready” force.
Is the system still a prototype?
- Unlikely. The PLA does refine in‑service gear continuously, but it generally doesn’t parade prototypes with line units unless they’re at least entering early service trials.
As for the new launcher/jammer’s performance, tech specs, designation, or deployment scale, the PLA isn’t saying, and they’re not likely to. Even if this becomes the standardized infantry counter‑drone solution, wide rollout will take time. After all, in this very showcase square, the Type 95 is still soldiering on, quietly reminding everyone that modernization in the PLA is never a single moment; it’s a long, rolling process.
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