Wednesday, June 17, 2020

China Army Unit Of The Day: 42nd Combined Arms Brigade, 75th Group Army, Southern Theater Command


The 42nd - formerly 14GA Armor Brigade Chengdu MR - is swapping out their Type59D MBT with ZTL11 8x8 wheeled Assault Gun.     It is increasingly clean that the China Army will not replace their old fleet of Type59 with their latest ZTZ96, ZTZ99 and ZTQ15 on a one to one basis.

Some Southern units, would be better suited with mobile guns then traditional MBTs as the thinking goes

Note 9 tanks per each of the two columns,  that's three 3-tank platoons.   Where's tank platoon commander's tank?


