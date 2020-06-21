Photos Of The Day: China Army playing with Gauss Gun/Needle Gun

Below is a series of CCTV captures from China Army's Service Research Academy, where researchers showing off a handhold Gauss Gun. Considering how small those ferromagnetic"needles" are, this little toy can carry a lot of "ammo" that packs no punch nor range.
Not sure what the real military application here outside of academy research preparing for a pending alien invasion. China Army -- I am telling you-- there's nothing to worry, we all know that Alien is only interested in invading LA and/or Tokyo. Ok, Ok, maybe London at times but never ever Beijing.
