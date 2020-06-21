Sunday, June 21, 2020

Photos Of The Day: China Army playing with Gauss Gun/Needle Gun

Below is a series of CCTV captures from China Army's Service Research Academy, where researchers showing off a handhold Gauss Gun.   Considering how small those ferromagnetic"needles" are, this little toy can carry a lot of "ammo" that packs no punch nor range. 

Not sure what the real military application here outside of academy research preparing for a pending alien invasion.    China Army -- I am telling you-- there's nothing to worry,  we all know that Alien is only interested in invading LA and/or Tokyo.  Ok, Ok, maybe London at times but never ever Beijing. 

Source (here)







Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)