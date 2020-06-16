Chinese "Civil Air Patrol"

Recently China's Tibet MD commissioned 5 units of "militia" into its rank. Personally, I think the phase "militia" could be a mis-translation conjures a negative connotation of a bunch farmers and their Type56 semi-automatic carbines. Those ex-PLA has their own chopper fleet and air traffic radar sites, providing air patrol as well as S&R operations, not exactly living on rice and beans here.
Source (here)
They are more aligned with the US "civilian auxiliary" "Civil Air Patrol" then the "people's militia" of the 1960 we knew and loved.
