Orbat update: 7th Heavy Armor Combined-Arms Brigade, 82nd Group Army

As part of the 2016 reorg, 7th Armored Brigade, 27th GA, became the 7th Combined-Arms Brigade, 82nd Group Army. Recently it changed its title to 7th Heavy Armor Combined-Arms Brigade, after an injection of newer and heavier equipment.
Its four Heavy Armor Combined-Arms battalions are equipped with:
-ZTZ96A MBT
- ZBD04 IFV
- PPZ10 120mm SPM
Air Defense Battalion (7xxx):
- PGZ09 35mm SPAAA
- HQ-17 SAM
- PGZ04A 25mm SPAAA
Artillery Battalion (6xxx)
- PLZ07A 122mm SPH
- PLZ89 122mm SPH
- PHZ11 122 SPMRL
No comments:
Post a Comment