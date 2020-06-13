Saturday, June 13, 2020

PR Photos Of The Day: Charge of the Light Brigade

The China Army has long been neglected its cavalry arm throughout the last two decades, leaving only 2 companies in its orbit.   They were mostly used in historical reenactment or movie extras. 

Well, they have since "corrected their mistake"  by grouping them into a single battalion under the 76th Group Army for better coordinated effects on highland border patrol as well as a back up to the PAP.
