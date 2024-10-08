Hi Res Photo Of The Day: H/PJ-38 130mm main gun

Note the muzzle velocity radar installed on the H/PJ-38 130mm main gun found on Type 052D Type DDG 165 Zhanjiang of the Southern Theater Command Navy
Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Type 052D destroyer, DDG 174 Hefei, a look inside.
H/PJ-38 130mm dual purpose gun, the most powerful artillery currently in service with the PLAN
The Cold-Launch VLS system and the H/PJ-12 CIWS
Note the Active Phased Array radar mounted on the superstructure
1x3 torpedo tubes on either side off the hull
One of the four 18-tube decoy rocket launchers
