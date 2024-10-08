Tuesday, October 08, 2024

Hi Res Photo Of The Day: H/PJ-38 130mm main gun

Note the muzzle velocity radar installed on the H/PJ-38 130mm main gun found on Type 052D Type DDG 165 Zhanjiang  of the Southern Theater Command Navy



Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Type 052D destroyer, DDG 174 Hefei, a look inside.

The PLAN, and to a greater extent the PLA in general, is cheap (I have said this before, but I shall say it again and again) therefore the Spartan-look of their most advanced DDG is not unexpected.  That said, the crew comfort level is still a far cry from those good ole Luda days.

 H/PJ-38 130mm dual purpose gun, the most powerful artillery currently in service with the PLAN



The Cold-Launch VLS system and the H/PJ-12 CIWS
Note the Active Phased Array radar mounted on the superstructure


1x3 torpedo tubes on either side off the hull
 One of the four 18-tube decoy rocket launchers












