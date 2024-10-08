Snow bird to Hainan again!

The PLAN's winter "snowbird" to Hainan island, sometimes known as "Chinese Hawaii," continues with two of her aircraft carriers enjoying maitai with small umbrellas on top. It's definitely a wonderful time.
Hainan Jin Jiaomu Port is where CV16 and CV17 are currently vacationing.
Friday, January 01, 2021
"Snow bird" to Hainan island seems to be very popular for the folks up the cold-north.
DDG 105 "Dalian", second of the 055 Renhai class spotted at Hainan together with a host of entourage.
Military exercises conducted in waters around Hainan Island
http://eng.chinamil.com.cn/view/2020-12/30/content_9960578.htm
BEIJING, Dec. 30 -- According to the notice released by China's Sanya Maritime Safety Administration on December 28, military exercises will be conducted in waters around Hainan Island from December 29, 2020 to January 7, 2021.
HN0129 SOUTH CHINA SEA MILITARY EXERCISES IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING 17-29.0N 110-02.0E, 17-43.5N 110-18.5E, 17-37.5N 110-24.5E AND 17-23.0N 110-08.0E FROM 290000UTC DEC 20 TO 070800UTC JAN 21. ENTERING PROHIBITED. HAINAN MSA CHINA.
HN0128 SOUTH CHINA SEA MILITARY EXERCISES IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING 17-33.0N 109-30.0E, 17-33.0N 109-51.0E, 17-58.0N 109-51.0E AND 17-58.0N 109-30.0E FROM 290000UTC DEC 20 TO 070800UTC JAN 21. ENTERING PROHIBITED. HAINAN MSA CHINA.
HN0127 SOUTH CHINA SEA MILITARY EXERCISES IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING 17-54.0N 108-59.0E, 17-54.0N 109-09.0E, 18-04.0N 109-09.0E AND 18-04.0N 108-59.0E FROM 290000UTC DEC 20 TO 070800UTC JAN 21. ENTERING PROHIBITED. HAINAN MSA CHINA.
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
In the meanwhile, the 1st Type075 LPD is enjoying her "snowbird" vacation in the southern tropic of Hainan island
Friday, November 29, 2013
Question of the day: where is Liaoning? It is at Hainan.
China's aircraft carrier docks in Sanya
ABOARD LIAONING AIRCRAFT CARRIER, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, carried out its first docking manoeuver at Sanya City's a naval harbor in south China's Hainan Province on Friday morning.
The aircraft carrier will carry out relevant experiments and trainings here.
On Tuesday, the Liaoning left its home port of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province for the South China Sea, passing through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday.
This is the first time the Liaoning has conducted a cross-sea training voyage since it was commissioned into the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy last year.
It was escorted by two missile destroyers, the Shenyang and Shijiazhuang, and two missile frigates, the Yantai and Weifang.
Tuesday, March 23, 2010
Vacation in Sanya
Simultaneously, Sanya is developing into one of the nicest vacation spots in the world. Why swim with dolphins when you can swim with Han class nuclear submarines?
The decommissioned LSM 978 (here)
