PLA Insufficient Firepower Phobia (IFP) Photo Of The Day: 120mm Automortar mounted on a CS/VP4 Lynx ATV

This export version, adopted by the PLA, will bring 120mm firepower down to the company level. It will undoubtedly enhance light mobile units such as the PLA Airborne and helicopter assault companies, offering high mobility with greater firepower compared to the traditional 82mm mortar.
Of course, greater firepower entails greater logistical needs. But that's a topic for another post.
Friday, August 30, 2024
Norinco Export Of The Day: SM-4A Rapid-Fire 120mm Mortar System on VN-1 platform ( ZBD-09 8x8 amphibious APC chassis)
The shorter barrel of the new SM-4A, which is based on the W99 (82mm) Chinese version of the Vasilek, is its main advantage over the earlier SM-4, 120mm, as it enables it to be fitted into the majority of APC/IFV that are now in service or offered for export. As this blog has pointed out that Chinese land systems have recently experienced an export success of late, mostly around to their 105mm 6x6 wheeled gun for direct fire and supporting APC/IFV, the SM-4A will enhance the in-direct fire support that many prospective export clients are seeking.
SM-4A in service with The Royal Thai Army
