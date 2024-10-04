Friday, October 04, 2024

High Res Photos Of The Day: Y-20B prototype 7812 with Shenyang WS-20 Turbofan, replacing Turbojet of Y-20 / A veriants

 





Photo of the day: IL76 with WS-20 tubofan engine

While the pair of  Xian Y-20 prototypes are  powered by 4 Russian Soloviev D-30 turbofan engines each, it is clear that the Chinese prefer to "buy local" and have started on a domestic power-plant solution called the WS-20.

It is ironic isn't  it?  Testing D-30's replacement on a Chinese operated IL-76.






Final installment of D-30KP-2 delivered to China

The following is a Google translated news from (here), the same in Chinese (here).   Thus far there are two known use of D-30KP-2 by the "Chinese customer" they are the H-6K "God of War" bomber program and the KJ-2000 Mainring AWAC fleet.  Since the existing KL-2000 fleet does not require 55 new engines, it is likely that more H-6K will be manufactured in due course.

NPO "Saturn", 25 March 2011

March 23 fifth installment of D-30KP-2 production of JSC "NPO Saturn" put the Chinese customer. This is the final party of 11 engines, the contract between Rosoboronexport and the China People's Republic, which entered into force in April 2009, to supply 55 engines for the period until 2012.
Delivery of the final installment of D-30KP-2 is scheduled before the end of March this year. Contract also provides technical support from the manufacturer within the warranty period.

The previous four parties of D-30KP-2 were delivered by the Russian side, respectively, in November 2009, March, May and October 2010.During the acceptance of work members of the Chinese delegation and a representative of the PRC Embassy in Moscow, Zheng Kai noted with satisfaction the early and qualitative performance of OAO "Saturn" contractual obligations.

According to the commercial director of NPO Saturn, Sergei Popov, "for" Saturn ", which has longstanding friendly relations with Chinese customers, a great honor to successfully complete the work under this contract. We look forward to an early extension of the Russian-Chinese cooperation. In particular, the continued supply of engines to China, the D-30KP-2.

 

 

China's New Y-20 Military Heavy Lift Transport Revealed

As if 2012 hasn't been a year to remember already vis a vis Chinese military developments, pictures were revealed today of the new Y-20 transport prototype at Xian Aircraft Corporation's Yanliang Airfield.  This aircraft appears to have a T-tail and is using four D-30KP-2 engines, production aircraft are expected to use a new Chinese turbofan.  Keep visiting here, we will continue to watch and post new development and pictures as they emerge.






 

