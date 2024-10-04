High Res Photos Of The Day: Y-20B prototype 7812 with Shenyang WS-20 Turbofan, replacing Turbojet of Y-20 / A veriants

Saturday, March 14, 2015
Photo of the day: IL76 with WS-20 tubofan engine
It is ironic isn't it? Testing D-30's replacement on a Chinese operated IL-76.
Sunday, March 27, 2011
Final installment of D-30KP-2 delivered to China
NPO "Saturn", 25 March 2011
http://www.aviatablo.ru/node/37485/
March 23 fifth installment of D-30KP-2 production of JSC "NPO Saturn" put the Chinese customer. This is the final party of 11 engines, the contract between Rosoboronexport and the China People's Republic, which entered into force in April 2009, to supply 55 engines for the period until 2012.
Delivery of the final installment of D-30KP-2 is scheduled before the end of March this year. Contract also provides technical support from the manufacturer within the warranty period.
The previous four parties of D-30KP-2 were delivered by the Russian side, respectively, in November 2009, March, May and October 2010.During the acceptance of work members of the Chinese delegation and a representative of the PRC Embassy in Moscow, Zheng Kai noted with satisfaction the early and qualitative performance of OAO "Saturn" contractual obligations.
According to the commercial director of NPO Saturn, Sergei Popov, "for" Saturn ", which has longstanding friendly relations with Chinese customers, a great honor to successfully complete the work under this contract. We look forward to an early extension of the Russian-Chinese cooperation. In particular, the continued supply of engines to China, the D-30KP-2.
Monday, December 24, 2012
China's New Y-20 Military Heavy Lift Transport Revealed
