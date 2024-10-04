PLA Unit Of The Day: Medium Joint Tactical Battlegroup, of LJ58

Medium Joint Tactical Battlegroup, ex 33rd "Red Army Regiment 紅軍團" Regiment (LJ58), 11th Combined-Arms Division “Red Army Division 红军师” Unit Number (69240) Xinjiang Military District, Western Theater Command.
Playing laser tag at 4500 meters above sea level.
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Artillery Regiment, 11th Combined-Arms Division , Xinjiang Military District, Western Theater Command
received its PCL181 155mm truck mounted SPH upgrade to replace her old PL66 152mm towed howitzer.
No comments:
Post a Comment