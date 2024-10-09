PLA Equipment Of The Day: Type 134 Pit Blaster

The Type 134 is mainly used by the demolition company of the engineer battalion of the combined-arms brigade.
In PLA combat deployment, individual soldiers and fire teams are responsible for their own foxholes, whilst engineers are in charge of high-volume fortifications and trenches such as bunkers for huge command posts and anti-tank trenches. In the past. The shaped charge of this Pit Blaster provides the "Munroe effect," allowing troops to have foxhole protection quickly.
Video of the Type 134 at work
https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1Zv411675H/
