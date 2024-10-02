Wednesday, October 02, 2024

The PLA still has a much to learn about modern warfare, particularly infantry tactics and related Table of Equipment in 2024

 What's wrong this this PLA Phalanx?   For starter, their spears are too short, lacking standards.  What?  no shield?  Yikes, only four rank deep.   

I am telling you, they would not stand a chance against Little Alex’s Macedonian phalanx of 323 BC.  No not a chance.



Man, oh man, the PLA Hastati border guard is carrying a cheap, Chinese knockoff gladius that isn't even sharp to start.  Their scuta also appears to be of low quality.


Group photo of this 13-member  Contubernium



Two Type 89 120mm Pilum for range attack before close-quarters melee at Contubernium level


 



