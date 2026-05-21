Thursday, May 21, 2026

The rumored Chinese Expeditionary Mobile Base (ESB) Vessel is finally unveiled.

 
Well, there it is at last — the long‑rumored Chinese Expeditionary Mobile Base (ESB) finally crawls out of the shadows.

China State Shipbuilding Corporation has now blessed us with an official photo of the civilian version of its ESB concept. And, shock of shocks, it’s built on a civilian bulk carrier hull, roughly 10,000 tons (link), which tracks perfectly with the earlier rumors on the Chinese inter-web.

During Operation Epic Fury, naval logistics suddenly became the hot topic of the moment by professional naval officers, think‑tankers, and online armchair admirals alike, with the role of the Expeditionary Mobile Base (ESB) being front and center. 

The Chinese, of course, have been thinking about this far longer (and with far less drama) as far as I could tell. The PLAN’s usual pattern applies: test the idea on a civilian hull, get something in the water quickly, keep costs down, and if the experiment flops, quietly retire it without having to explain why a bespoke military hull is now a very expensive pier ornament.

And no, the concept isn’t new. The U.S. Navy’s USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB‑3) rides on an Alaska‑class tanker hull and is run by Navy civilian mariners (link). The real distinction is mission scope: the U.S. Navy has global obligations; the PLAN decidedly does not. So a smaller, cheaper, proof‑of‑concept ESB is perfectly reasonable for a navy still workshopping what “naval/marine expeditionary” means in practice.

Well, outside of that island sitting 100 miles (160 km) off the southeastern coast of mainland China, of course.

Back to topic: China’s ESB isn’t a peer to the USS Puller. Not yet anyway. It’s a trial balloon with two helicopter H spots. But it’s a smart trial balloon, and exactly the kind of incremental, low‑risk experimentation the PLAN, sorry I meant, the “Chinese civilian sector” loves.

 

 Note the huge tanker under construction in the back


 USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB‑3) from (link)


 

Sunday, January 18, 2026

China’s container‑based Arsenal Ship / Q‑ship is headed out for sea trials.

 

The "Zhong Da 79" is outfitted with three rows of quad‑pack containerized VLS modules (and no, not the Kubernetes kind), 60 cells in total.   She also reportedly carries an EMALS system capable of launching large drones, pushing the boundaries of what a 8000-ton cargo hull can host.

With today’s departure for sea trials, the "Zhong Da 79" is no longer just a concept on paper. She’s a tangible, operational testbed and potentially a real option for China to employ during a crisis or "high‑intensity exercise"











 

Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Photo Collection Of The Day: CSSC Exploration 01, China's 15,000-ton Civilan, Flat-top, Aircraft / Drone Carrier

中船探索01 aka  Zhōng chuán tànsuǒ 01.  Others call her "CSSC Experimental Aviation Platform", either way, she's the same boat.

 





 

Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Here it is - first good photo of the CSSC experimental aviation platform, aka Chinese civilian drone mothership/carrier under sea trials

For details of this interesting boat, check out navalnews' "Chinese Experimental Aviation Platform And Combat USV Emerge In Detailed New Imagery" (link)

 

Credit goes to大包CG





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