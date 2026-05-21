The rumored Chinese Expeditionary Mobile Base (ESB) Vessel is finally unveiled.

Well, there it is at last — the long‑rumored Chinese Expeditionary Mobile Base (ESB) finally crawls out of the shadows.
China State Shipbuilding Corporation has now blessed us with an official photo of the civilian version of its ESB concept. And, shock of shocks, it’s built on a civilian bulk carrier hull, roughly 10,000 tons (link), which tracks perfectly with the earlier rumors on the Chinese inter-web.
During Operation Epic Fury, naval logistics suddenly became the hot topic of the moment by professional naval officers, think‑tankers, and online armchair admirals alike, with the role of the Expeditionary Mobile Base (ESB) being front and center.
The Chinese, of course, have been thinking about this far longer (and with far less drama) as far as I could tell. The PLAN’s usual pattern applies: test the idea on a civilian hull, get something in the water quickly, keep costs down, and if the experiment flops, quietly retire it without having to explain why a bespoke military hull is now a very expensive pier ornament.
And no, the concept isn’t new. The U.S. Navy’s USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB‑3) rides on an Alaska‑class tanker hull and is run by Navy civilian mariners (link). The real distinction is mission scope: the U.S. Navy has global obligations; the PLAN decidedly does not. So a smaller, cheaper, proof‑of‑concept ESB is perfectly reasonable for a navy still workshopping what “naval/marine expeditionary” means in practice.
Well, outside of that island sitting 100 miles (160 km) off the southeastern coast of mainland China, of course.
Back to topic: China’s ESB isn’t a peer to the USS Puller. Not yet anyway. It’s a trial balloon with two helicopter H spots. But it’s a smart trial balloon, and exactly the kind of incremental, low‑risk experimentation the PLAN, sorry I meant, the “Chinese civilian sector” loves.
USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB‑3) from (link)
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Photo Collection Of The Day: CSSC Exploration 01, China's 15,000-ton Civilan, Flat-top, Aircraft / Drone Carrier
中船探索01 aka Zhōng chuán tànsuǒ 01. Others call her "CSSC Experimental Aviation Platform", either way, she's the same boat.
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Here it is - first good photo of the CSSC experimental aviation platform, aka Chinese civilian drone mothership/carrier under sea trials
For details of this interesting boat, check out navalnews' "Chinese Experimental Aviation Platform And Combat USV Emerge In Detailed New Imagery" (link)
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