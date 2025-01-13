Fix bayonets!

Like other armed forces, bayonet training is still practiced as part of the Chinese military's basic training. In this case, it's the PAP. While it is exceedingly improbable that a PLA would resorting to his bayonet during the heat of battle (yes, I am aware of the recent hand-to-hand fighting video out of Ukraine), the PAP does employ bayonets as part of its street arrest policing job neither. However, bayonet training can be viewed as part of a martial art training regimen designed to promote discipline and physical condition. It still makes sense.
Photos from Ordos Detachment of the Inner Mongolia Armed Police Corps
