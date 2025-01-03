Power Projection PR Of The Day: H-6N "President Xi's soft-power on display," Mid Air Refueling

PLA watchers have had a busy two months, with stealth fighters, new assault ships, and a new Y-20-based KJ3000 AWAC. However, one aspect is being overlooked: the "fully operational" status of the new H-6N air-launched ballistic missile carrier. With mid air refueling, those punch packing ALBM could reach-out-to-the-second-island-chain and touch someone.
Fear not; judging by several literatures on the H-6N, professionals are paying attention to this important advancement.
Friday, November 29, 2024
Photo Of The Day: H-6N, first offical patrol in the news
WATCH: A Chinese J-16 fighter jet escorted two Chinese H-6N bombers and a Russian Tu-95 bomber during the 9th China-Russia joint strategic air patrol over the Sea of Japan on Friday. (Video: CCTV)
Here are photos from Japan Self Defense force
You can watch the video from X
https://x.com/globaltimesnews/status/1862421626375348677?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1862421626375348677%7Ctwgr%5Ea749355362e2a6d7ac6974834bdac0833c286882%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftheaviationist.com%2F2024%2F11%2F29%2Fchina-russia-joint-patrol-sea-of-japan%2F
Sunday, July 28, 2024
PLAAF Unit of the day: Central Theater Command Air Force Bomber Brigade,
This "Central Theater Command Air Force Bomber Brigade" is organic to Central Theater Command, and unlike other military units, there's no Military Unit Number (MUN) assigned. The H-6N ALBM Carrier, also known as "President Xi's soft-power on display," is housed in this unit.
Birds number: 55031, 55032, 55033, and 55034 below
No comments:
Post a Comment