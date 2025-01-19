Sunday, January 19, 2025

There it is, Tian Gang, Chinese UMPK aerial bomb glide kit for 500KG bomb

Given China's manufacturing advances and enormous stocks of FAB bombs, it would be a great surprise if they didn't have their own version of UMPK.

I'm sure there are kits for other types of unguided bombs as well. 






Saturday, February 25, 2017

H-6K going ole school.

H-6K, China's only long-range strategic bomber is better known for carrying six CJ-10A cruise missiles geared for long-range and stand-off attacks.  It also made news recently for its "routine" drills over the West Pacific.   What is being overlooked here is its ole-school, iron bomb payload --  increased by the pair of Soloviev D-30 turbofans and extra fuel capacity -- it's 9-ton can of whoop ass can make short work of any "new structure" in the South China Sea.

6x6=36!




Case-in-point:  Cavite, Luzon Island, Philippines after being bombed by American B-24 Liberators, January 1945 
Before and After


