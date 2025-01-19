There it is, Tian Gang, Chinese UMPK aerial bomb glide kit for 500KG bomb

Given China's manufacturing advances and enormous stocks of FAB bombs, it would be a great surprise if they didn't have their own version of UMPK.
I'm sure there are kits for other types of unguided bombs as well.
H-6K going ole school.
H-6K, China's only long-range strategic bomber is better known for
carrying six CJ-10A cruise missiles geared for long-range and stand-off
attacks. It also made news recently for its "routine" drills over the
West Pacific. What is being overlooked here is its ole-school, iron
bomb payload -- increased by the pair of Soloviev D-30 turbofans and
extra fuel capacity -- it's 9-ton can of whoop ass can make short work
of any "new structure" in the South China Sea.
6x6=36!
Case-in-point: Cavite, Luzon Island, Philippines after being bombed by American B-24 Liberators, January 1945
Before and After
