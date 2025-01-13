Policing via firepower, take two

Continuing the People's Armed Police's policy of overwhelming firepower for dealing with street thugs.
Policing via firepower in Xinjing
Photos of the 187th People Armed Police (PAP) Mobile Division, 1st Mobile PAP Corps in a fire drill.
PR photo the day: manhunt.....with flamethrower
In this drill, the People's Armed Police, Gansu Corps simulated a
manhunt to catch 6 terrorists. Yup, if PR pictures below is a correct
depiction, one of the tools available to the PAP in this hunt is
flamethrower. Really begs the question on how to get positive identification on those
suspects afterward.
